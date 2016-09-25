Iris

Prevent Eye strain

Iris optimizes screen pulsations by controlling the brightness without PWM. You will be able to use your computer for longer without headaches.

Reduce Eye pain

Iris will match your screen brightness to the light around you. Different presets will automatically adjust your screen. Using computers will feel like reading a book.

Improve Sleep

Iris will gradually regulate blue light day and night. This will help your body to produce more melatonin at night. You will fall asleep faster and sleep deeper.

9 Free Presets

Choose between 3x9 different combinations
Modes
Automatic, Manual, Paused
Types
Iris Pro

Get 100% Better Protection Automatically
Unlock 20+ Advanced Features
Features
Protect your eyes with Iris

Iris

  • Free
  • Gives you general presets for Blue light and PWM reduction
  • Automatically adapt to the light around you
  • Personal preferences from the Mode and Type menu
  • Reduce Eye strain during the Day with Manual
  • Test how Iris helps you with Health
  • Remove all Blue light with Sleep
  • Transform your monitor to book with Reading
  • Get Black theme on everything with Programming
  • Supercharge melatonin secretion with Biohacker
  • Combine Blue blocking glasses with Flicker-free brightness with Sunglasses
  • Lower Lightness without Brightness reduction with Dark
  • See dark and black movie Scenes better with Movie
  • Protect your eyes with all kinds of USB monitors with Overlay
  • Use High-level API to enable Iris on monitors connected via Docking station
  • Set your own values for Blue light and Brightness
  • Customize Blue light reduction and make your screen more Red, Orange or Yellow
  • Customize Brightness reduction and match screen brightness to the Light around you better
  • Set custom times for Day and Night mode
  • Customize Day and Night mode gradual transition duration
  • Customize Dark mode radius and screen illumination
  • Customize your sleep times, light, brightness and 3rd automatic transition
  • Disable Iris on 1 of 2 or more monitors
  • Use Optimized screen inversion and other Screen effects
  • Customize the strength of the reduction and other color schemes
  • Disable font smoothing and other eye strain font rendering techniques
  • Magnify your screen in real-time
  • Use Iris break reminding to look at distant objects from time to time
  • Disable Color changes and Timer when certain program are running or on focus
  • Use your Camera for Brightness and Blink detection
  • Use a hundred more Hidden features made especially for you
Iris Pro

  • 10
  • 1 time purchase, no hidden fees
  • 100% money-back guarantee
  • Lifelong license for 1 machine. Updates not included
  • Free tech support
  • Free minor builds and bug fixes
  • Move license to new machine
  • Major Iris features updates
  • Read more about Licensing
  • Unlock better Preset values for all Modes and Types
  • Unlock all Features and Advanced settings
  • Customize Day, Night and Sleep Blue light from 0 to 100%
  • Use Extended values to suspend or increase Melatonin secretion
  • Lower Blue light during the whole day and night with Manual Light
  • Invert colors and use fast Black theme on everything
  • Control your Brightness without PWM and increase the brightness range of your monitor
  • Customize Day, Night and Sleep Brightness from 0 to 150%
  • Use Iris Flicker-free brightness to reduce eye strain
  • Lower Brightness during the whole day and night with Manual Brightness
  • Use Manual location to set your custom Latitude and Longitude if you are behind Proxy
  • Use your Clock instead of location and set custom night start and end times
  • Customize how sharply Iris transits between different preset times and set how smooth your Transition should be
  • Use Moon position to delay or advance your sleep times
  • Reduce the luminance of the screen without changing the brightness or blue light by darkening the corners of the screen from Lightness menu
  • Use 3rd transition time for even lower Blue light and Brightness late at night
  • Customize Sleep Light and Brightness and set Bedtime and Wake time for your 3rd transition
  • Manage monitors individually. Enable or disable Iris on one of your screens
  • Unlock all types of Screen effects ranging from Grayscale to different color blindness optimizations
  • Use different optimized screen Inversions.
  • Control how strong is the Blue light reduction with Color Schemes
  • Leave the Green color and reduce only the Blue light with Groot
  • Select different leading colors and experiment with Color therapy
  • Disable Font smoothing and other types of Font optimizations which cause Eye Strain

  • Magnify your screen in Real-time
  • Unlock Break reminding and customize the timer. Remind yourself to look at distant objects
  • Use Pomodoro like timer to be more productive
  • Customize Rest screen to be more beautiful while you are away from your monitor
  • Lower the blue light from your mouse cursor or make it bright and easier to see
  • Block keyboard while rest screen is shown to force yourself to take a break
  • Automatically pause the timer while you are away from your PC
  • Enable Iris on DisplayLink connected monitors or monitors connected via USB with High-level Color API
  • Enable and customize system-wide Shortcuts to use Iris faster and without opening the Settings menu
  • Pause Iris automatically when programs like Photoshop, 3ds Max, Blender or Maya are on focus to have exact colors
  • Pause Iris while you watch YouTube videos or Movies on Fullscreen
  • Use Orange mouse without it disappearing in DirectX games with Mouse pausers
  • Enable Automatic brightness and use your Camera to automatically match your screen brightness to the light in the room
  • Use Smart brightness. Make the screen bright or dark based on screen contents
  • Enable Blink detection. See how often you blink
  • Use Part screen Blue light and PWM reduction with Overlay
  • Show or hide different menus you use often. Customize Iris from Features page
  • Change the language of the menus. Use Iris translated in your native Language
  • Hidden features made specially for all your other needs
Excess blue light from your computer monitor can be a serious threat to your biological health. Fortunately Iris software can eliminate virtually all of the risk through its innovative approach. I use it on all my computers and encourage you to do the same. It is clearly the best software on the market to control your blue light exposure.

Dr. Mercola

Founder Mercola.Com, World most visited natural health site
I have tried just about every piece of blue light blocking and eye health software that exists and nothing even comes close to Iris.

Ben Greenfield

Founder BenGreenfieldFitness.com. New York Times Bestselling author. One of the Top 100 Most Influential People In Health And Fitness
I use Iris on all my computers and mobile devices and it definitely makes a difference. I really feel myself better after working in the night and I sleep better. I highly recommend Iris to everyone who cares about his eyesight.

Dr. Svetlin Nakov

Co-founder SoftUni. Largest IT Training Center in South-Eastern Europe. One of the people who made me a Programmer :)

1+ million

180 countries

