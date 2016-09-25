Excess blue light from your computer monitor can be a serious threat to your biological health. Fortunately Iris software can eliminate virtually all of the risk through its innovative approach. I use it on all my computers and encourage you to do the same. It is clearly the best software on the market to control your blue light exposure.

I have tried just about every piece of blue light blocking and eye health software that exists and nothing even comes close to Iris.

I use Iris on all my computers and mobile devices and it definitely makes a difference. I really feel myself better after working in the night and I sleep better. I highly recommend Iris to everyone who cares about his eyesight.

Iris is my go to software to manage my MacBook screen brightness and color. I love how simple it is to block harmful blue light yet the advanced options are there too to give me even more customisation options when I feel like it. I recommend Iris to everyone who uses a computer to help protect their eyes and circadian rhythms. Gary Kirwan Founder BiohackersLab.com - Discover your full potential

I love Iris and always have it running on my computer. It blocks blue light better than goofy glasses, gives me complete control over my screen display and also addresses lesser known health risks like flicker rate, glare and more. Ryan Munsey Co-founder The Better Human Project. Member of the Men’s Health Fitness Council

Everyone who uses computer especially in the evening before sleep will feel the difference. This app can literally change your sleep habits. I and my coworkers have the app on all devices we use. Easy to use - takes a minute to set up. Simeon Danev Full-time Accountant and a Freelancer

I'm really happy that I was able to find Iris. It solved my headache and sleeping issues. As IT Project Manager I spend a lot of time during the day on a PC and mobile devices so it's really important for me to have a software that gives me the ability to control the amount of blue on all devices! Iris does that and not only that. It helps you take rests and reduce eye strain. It's a great software and I've been using it for over a year. I've recommended it to all my colleagues and most of them are using it all the time! Congrats and thanks Daniel for making this awesome software. Nikolay Rayanov Integration Project Manager at SAP Ariba

It's all about light! Spending more than 10 hours a day in front of the computer was once a struggle for my eyes, but since Iris came along, eyes got much better and relieved. Late hours PC work doesn't affect my sleep anymore. I honestly can't imagine my life without it now. There's also an interesting personal story behind the origin of the app, which was quite inspiring to me. Thank you Daniel Georgiev for coming up with this valuable solution! Extremely useful and awesome! That's Iris. Svetlana Toneva Dropshipping the world

Iris is a must for every professional who spends a lot of time in front of the computer, especially at night. Do yourself a favor and get rid of the headaches and prevent the eye strain. Danail Donchev Founder FortuneLords.com - A place for next level digital marketing training.

I used to have a lot of eye strain as I spend most of my time in front of computers with multiple monitors, either at work or at home. After I have discovered Iris I started to use it on all computers that I work with. Iris is easy to use, you can feel the reduced eye strain and sleep cycle normalization in about a week (in my case). Keep up the good work Daniel! Yassen Yotov One of the first users of Iris. He really wanted me to use this photo

Thank you for creating Iris, Daniel! I am using it for both my personal and my working PC and it is super useful. My eyes are thankful! For all of you who don't believe in this software, if you tried it you will never look again a monitor without it! Hristiyan Stoilkov Market Development Manager at Sony Mobile

I'm a developer by day and became interested in Iris after reading a Quora talk about programming languages. Reading those words made me feel this had got to be an elegant and sophisticated piece of software and indeed it is! I downloaded it and put it to work immediately, to my benefit! I feel less tired now and the work/rest timer perfectly meets my need to better schedule work. Cosimo D'Amicis Data scientist and The first person who bought Iris

My eyes are not so tired after many hours working on a computer they are not red and I even forgot to wear my glasses. Wonderful product! I really appreciate what Iris did with my eyes. Thank you, Iris! Thank you, Daniel 🙂 Boris Bachev Entrepreneur

I tested a lot of programs and Iris was my desired option after I saw it was simple and elegant. It has a lot of options for customization now. For programming is essential not only resting the eyes but take a break to all parts of the body. Using the color temperature according to timezone helps me to keep my sleep cycle in check, which is necessary to let the body produce melatonin and prevent all sort of diseases, especially for people like me that like to work in the night. Andrew Biller Senior Programmer (Brazil)

I love this app! Martin Evstatiev Senior System Administrator at DB Schenker

There’s nothing better than Iris, truly. I think it’s a must for everyone who uses a computer and is concerned about health. This piece of software actually improved my life! Karina Kozarova Martial arts champion turned Ruby Programmer

I love you <3 Ralitsa Stoikova My girlfriend and Future Wife

As soon as I started the software, the change was immediately felt and the tension in my eyes during my work with the computer dropped to the minimum. So I am thankful for what you have created. Keep on with your good work :) Stefan Angelov Sales Expert

I’m using Iris on all my computers and am very grateful for your work! Keep going. Georgi Evtimov Manager Scientific products at Verder

Love how simple it’s made for Linux. Great product. Keep up the good work! Kristyan Duba